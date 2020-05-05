CBC Toronto News May 04, 2020

Keep up-to-date on developing stories in the Greater Toronto region weeknights immediately following The National.
30:00
CBC News Montreal at 11
30:06
News Toronto (Late Night)
29:53
News Ottawa (Late Night)
1:00:06
CBC News Vancouver at 6
30:27
CBC News: Calgary at 6:00
29:58
CBC News: Edmonton at 6:00
30:03
CBC News: Northbeat
CBC News: Saskatchewan at 6:00
30:04
CBC News: Winnipeg at 6:00
25:22
CBC News: Igalaaq
0:56
CBC News Toronto
0:14
Weightlifting
1:59
The National
2:05
CBC News Nova Scotia
1:53