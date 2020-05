This Kenyan company is solving the country's PPE shortage by printing out face shields

Radio

28:04

As Kenya prepares for a possible spike in COVID-19 cases, the country is facing a shortage of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. A Nairobi-based 3D printing company Ultra Red Technologies is one of many businesses stepping up to produce PPE. Industrial resilience expert Mukesh Kumar explains the role local industry plays in addressing global supply chain disruptions.