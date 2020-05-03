474: Privacy and resilience by design

Radio

53:59

How can we design for resilience and privacy? From shortages of flour on grocery store shelves to a lack of personal protective equipment, we've seen how lean global supply chains can be surprisingly brittle. This week, we'll hear the case for more resilient manufacturing. And sure, tech companies may not have always had our privacy in mind when designing the apps and services we use. But with so much at stake in resolving the pandemic lockdown, is it time for Privacy By Design. + Contact tracing has long been used to slow the spread of infectious diseases, from smallpox to STIs. In the midst of COVID-19 people are encouraged to put apps on their phones that track when they've had exposure to someone with the virus. Critics worry about giving governments bodies access to potentially sensitive data, and about a future surveillance state. Law professor Richard Janda is part of a Canadian team developing an app that puts privacy first. + Mukesh Kumar is a University of Cambridge researcher in the areas of risk and resilience in international manufacturing and supply networks. He looks at the broader issues with resilience in a global trade environment, and how self-reliant we should be. + As Kenya prepares for a possible spike in COVID-19 cases, they're facing a potential shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers. So a group of 3D printing companies are banding together to use open source plans for face shields to print out the protective gear. Mehul Shah is co-founder of Nairobi-based 3D printing company, Ultra Red Technologies. He explains what they're doing, and the role of 3D printing in a more resilient Kenyan economy.