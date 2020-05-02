Skip to Main Content

May 2: COVID and social isolation, COVID and dreams, the most dangerous place on Earth, Satellite streak watcher and Coping with sea level rise in Nova Scotia

  9 hours
  Radio
  54:00

Your brain’s ‘hunger’ for social interaction and your strange COVID dreams. Scientists describe ‘the most dangerous place in the history of planet Earth.' The wrong kind of ‘constellations’ are threatening astronomical observations. Sea level’s rising faster in the Maritimes, but science can help communities plan and prepare.

