The Best of Atlantic Voice: An Interview with Polaris Prize winner Jeremy Dutcher from 2019

  • 17 hours
  • Radio
  • 26:10

My feature interview with outstanding New Brunswick musician Jeremy Dutcher. We originally aired this interview right after he won the coveted Polaris Prize for his album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa. The songs feature Jeremy‘s vocals and piano mixed with the archival voices of his ancestors singing from wax cylinders. With fewer than 100 speakers left of the Wolastoqiyik language, Dutcher is bringing his culture to a new younger audience. I started our discussion asking Jeremy how he discovered the song archives.

