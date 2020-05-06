Fresh Tracks

Radio

53:22

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- Change is happening across the music industry...The old school music industry is over. Artists don’t need to wait for labels to get their music out anymore. These days, they can do almost everything themselves. And with the rise of Spotify, YouTube, and TikTok - now, you pretty much only need a single to catch people’s attention. And that means new music is coming out all the time! And Indigenous artists are riding that wave too. This episode of Reclaimed is all about the newest sounds bubbling up from all over Turtle Island and beyond. From pop and R&B to soul and hip-hop, it’s all about Fresh Tracks -- Join host Jarrett Martineau for a playlist of new sounds and fresh tracks from all over the Indigenous world. Indigenous artists who are standing in their power and pushing the sounds of their music as far as they can go.