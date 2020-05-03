Backstage May 3, 2020 - Unsung Heroes (also broadcast May 2, 2020)

Radio

54:00

When we think of heroes, we usually think of folks in capes and spandex, or maybe astronauts blasting into space. But in recent weeks, most of us have a new definition of hero. They’re doctors and nurses and people who work long hours cleaning hospital rooms. … or they bag groceries and drive buses. They’re holding the world together by quietly doing their jobs. So in this Backstage episode, Ben sings the praises of Unsung Heroes.