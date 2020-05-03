Skip to Main Content

Backstage May 3, 2020 - Unsung Heroes (also broadcast May 2, 2020)

  • 17 hours
  • Radio
  • 54:00

When we think of heroes, we usually think of folks in capes and spandex, or maybe astronauts blasting into space. But in recent weeks, most of us have a new definition of hero. They’re doctors and nurses and people who work long hours cleaning hospital rooms. … or they bag groceries and drive buses. They’re holding the world together by quietly doing their jobs. So in this Backstage episode, Ben sings the praises of Unsung Heroes.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

0:52

Ontario premier reveals specific businesses that can open May 4

News

16 hours ago

0:43

Scheer reacts to Liberal government's new gun regulations

News

17 hours ago

3:01

Blair on banning assault weapons today in Canada

Politics News

18 hours ago

2:13

A Debert man 'had a feeling' N.S. gunman stayed on his property — he was right

CBC News Nova Scotia

3 days ago

2:05

How Jynx and his handler helped rescue a missing 3-year-old

CBC News Nova Scotia

3 days ago