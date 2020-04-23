The Dose Fact vs Fiction: Is there any truth to the rumour that the coronavirus escaped from a lab in China?

Radio

20:56

The question of how COVID-19 spread to humans has been circulating widely this week. One theory making the rounds is that the deadly virus originated and escaped from a lab in China. It gained steam when U.S. President Donald Trump validated the idea, saying China could face consequences if it is “knowingly responsible" The Wuhan Institute of Virology has dismissed the notion. So where did the deadly virus begin and how did that rumour start? Today on The Dose Dr. Goldman is joined by Professor Jason Kindrachuk, an Assistant Professor and Canada Research Chair in the Department of Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases,at the University of Manitoba, to tackle the question: 'Is there any truth to rumours that the coronavirus came from a lab in China?’