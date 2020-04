ᐐᑌ 5 Names

Radio

15:29

ᐋᐙᓐ ᐅᑎᐗᔑᔒᒻ ᐙᔥᑭᒡ ᐋ ᐄᔨᔨᐅᓂᐦᑳᓲᑦ ᓈᔅᑖᑆ ᒋ ᒌ ᑳᔮᔨᐦᑎᒻ ᒑ ᐋᐱᑎᓃᔨᒡ ᓅᑯᓰᔨᒡ ᐆᑦ ᐋᔅᒋᔨᒡ ᒨᒃ ᐊᔨᒥᐦᐋᐅᒋᒫᐅᒡ ᑭᔮᐦ ᐙᒥᔥᑎᑯᔒᐎᔨᒡ ᑎᐹᔨᐦᒋᒑᓯᐤ ᐋᐦᒌᐤᐦ ᒋ ᐄᔑᓂᑳᑖᐎᔨᒡ ᐋᐙᔨᐤ᙮ ᑣᒥᔅ ᑰᓐ ᑭᔮᐦ ᒥᓕᓵ ᓅᑖᐦᒋᒀᐤ ᑎᐹᑎᑎᒨᔨᒡ ᐃᔑᓂᐦᑳᓱᐎᓐᐦ᙮ Generations of Crees were pressured by the church and government to give their children English or French names. Now, young parents are reclaiming the traditional naming practices. In this episode, Mary and Betsy talk about which Cree names are trending right now.