Should comedians design new Canadian immigration rules?

Radio

27:00

Comedian Arthur Simeon is grateful to be a Canadian, but he's not 100% sure he has it takes to MAKE it as a Canadian. And Brittany Lyseng shares how her ice hockey-playing-past and her elevator mechanic career have made it a little challenging to find a good man! Recorded at the Cottage Comedy Festival and Yuk Yuks in Calgary a few years ago.