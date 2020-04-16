CBC Saskatchewan News April 15, 2020

Join CBC's Sam Maciag and meteorologist, Christy Climenhaga weeknights at 6 p.m. for a deeper look at the local news you've been following all day on your smartphone and on your radio.
CBC News Vancouver at 6
30:04
CBC News: Winnipeg at 6:00
29:59
CBC News: Edmonton at 6:00
30:05
CBC News: Northbeat
30:18
CBC News: Saskatchewan at 6:00
29:58
CBC News: Calgary at 6:00
CBC News: Windsor at 6:00
29:53
CBC News: Montreal at 6:00
1:00:24
CBC News: Toronto at 6:00
30:00
CBC News: Igalaaq
News
0:58
Politics News
9:56
The National
0:38
CBC News
2:42
CBC Life