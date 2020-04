Replay: Gitxsan author and leader Neil Sterritt on 'Mapping My Way Home'

6:22

Award-winning author, Order of B.C. recipient and former leader of the Gitxsan-Wet'suwet'en Tribal Council Neil Sterritt has died at age 79. Sterritt played a key role in the landmark Delgamuukw case, working with elders to map traditonal Gitxsan territory. He spoke with Carolina de Ryk about the role maps have had in his own life int his interview from April 2016.