Margaret Atwood, Ingrid Veninger, Douglas Coupland, Sophia Chang 13/04/2020 [Full episode]

  • 3 days
  • Radio
  • 53:59

Author Margaret Atwood shares her thoughts on the current world crisis, how she’s occupying her time, and the importance of the arts right now. Actress and filmmaker Ingrid Veninger discusses Exquisite Cadaver Project: An International Collaboration, for which she teamed up with female filmmakers from around the world. Artist and author Douglas Coupland talks about revisiting his series Slogans for the 21st Century, and retooling old favourites to suit the current world crisis. Hip hop veteran Sophia Chang discusses how she came to be embraced by the Wu-Tang Clan.

