Tapestry@25: Back to the Garden

Radio

49:59

These are difficult days all over the world, so it’s a good time to hear from two wise elders. It's part of our continuing series Tapestry@25, celebrating our most-requested and most memorable interviews from the archives. Buddhist scholar Joanna Macy and gardener Marjorie Harris will offer guidance on finding the sublime in the smallest of things. This episode is all about hope, gratitude and slowing down enough to let a little joy catch up with you.