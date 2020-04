'Blew my mind': How Waubgeshig Rice's post-apocalyptic plot became a reality

Truth is sometimes stranger than fiction — but Waubgeshig Rice was not prepared for a fictitious plot point he wrote to become reality. When news broke that a Quebec couple travelled thousands of kilometres to the fly-in community of Old Crow, Yukon in an apparent attempt to avoid COVID-19, many people on Twitter linked it to a major twist in Rice’s post-apocalyptic novel, Moon of the Crusted Snow.