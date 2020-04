Today's Top Orchestral Conductors

Radio

53:30

What does that person up there on the podium waving their arms in front of an orchestra, actually do? Find out, with inspiring work by three of today's top orchestral conductors: Canadian Yannick Nezet-Seguin; Susanna Mallki, conductor of Finland's Helsinki Philhamonic Orchestra; and Siberian innovator Teodor Currentzis, founder of MusicAeterna.