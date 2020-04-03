Skip to Main Content

Apr 4 Testing for COVID-19, blood plasma clinical trials to begin, vaccine development, COVID threatens mountain gorillas and these boots were made for running

  • 9 hours
  • Radio
  • 54:00

How we test for the COVID-19 virus — and how can we do it faster? COVID-19 could be treated with blood plasma from those who’ve recovered. We need vaccines for the coronavirus — here’s how we’ll make them. The coronavirus could threaten endangered mountain gorillas. Electric assist running boots may be the future of recreational jogging.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Live

CBC News Network

News

8 hours ago

1:41

Watch this Doctoral candidate get "zoom-bombed"

CBC News

21 hours ago

1:59

Clear guidance on non-medical masks and scarves

CBC News

2 days ago

1:40

Rick's Rant: Social isolation

Entertainment

3 days ago

1:36

How to handle your groceries during the COVID-19 outbreak

CBC News BC

4 days ago