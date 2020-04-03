Skip to Main Content

Feeling Detention

Psychiatrist Rachel Kronick will never forget her first interviewees at the Laval Immigration Holding Centre. Two parents with their daughters, aged three and 10. Rachel and a team of researchers had rare access to the detention centre, to try to better understand how immigration detention affects children's mental health. Rachel kept a close eye on this family over their first three weeks in the centre, and was deeply concerned about the 10-year-old girl. "She went from hopeful and talkative and engaged, to hopeless, listless, withdrawn." So Rachel decided to risk her own research to help.

