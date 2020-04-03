Feeling Detention

Psychiatrist Rachel Kronick will never forget her first interviewees at the Laval Immigration Holding Centre. Two parents with their daughters, aged three and 10. Rachel and a team of researchers had rare access to the detention centre, to try to better understand how immigration detention affects children's mental health. Rachel kept a close eye on this family over their first three weeks in the centre, and was deeply concerned about the 10-year-old girl. "She went from hopeful and talkative and engaged, to hopeless, listless, withdrawn." So Rachel decided to risk her own research to help.