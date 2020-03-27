Skip to Main Content

Geopolitics during the pandemic

  • 4 hours
  • Radio
  • 33:33

Remember just a couple of months ago, when the world’s attention was transfixed by Iran’s showdown with the U.S. and its downing of an airliner, killing dozens of Canadians? Or earlier this month, when analysts warned of a heightened new phase in the Syrian civil war and humanitarian disaster? The Sunday Edition’s go-to sage on geopolitics, UK security expert and peace studies professor Paul Rogers, returns to the program to talk about COVID-19’s impact on the world’s geopolitical hotspots, and how well Europe’s leadership has dealt with the pandemic crisis.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Live

CBC News Network

News

13 hours ago

1:03

Trudeau on Trump considering sending US troops to the border

Politics News

1 day ago

5:05

COVID-19: Should I change my clothes when I get home from work? 

The National

2 days ago

2:01

Snowbirds ignoring calls to self-isolate

The National

2 days ago

1:54

Why gloves won’t do much to protect you from COVID-19

The National

5 days ago