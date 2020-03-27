Geopolitics during the pandemic

Radio

33:33

Remember just a couple of months ago, when the world’s attention was transfixed by Iran’s showdown with the U.S. and its downing of an airliner, killing dozens of Canadians? Or earlier this month, when analysts warned of a heightened new phase in the Syrian civil war and humanitarian disaster? The Sunday Edition’s go-to sage on geopolitics, UK security expert and peace studies professor Paul Rogers, returns to the program to talk about COVID-19’s impact on the world’s geopolitical hotspots, and how well Europe’s leadership has dealt with the pandemic crisis.