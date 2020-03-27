Skip to Main Content

'Internet is the only lifeline they have': Canada needs to confront 'digital divide' amid COVID-19 crisis

  Radio
  • Radio
  18:16

All major ISPs in Canada have removed data caps on home internet use for everyone staying home to maintain physical distance, which means people won't be punished for using up more bandwidth for activities like video-conferencing. But this doesn't help Canadians who can't afford broadband at home, and normally rely on public wi-fi hotspots to stay connected. Laura Tribe of OpenMedia, an organization that advocates for internet freedom, says the current public health crisis is bringing the digital divide in the country to the forefront. She shares some advice on how to make the most of unlimited internet access in one's household and community now, and what needs to be done to make the internet a basic service in the future.

