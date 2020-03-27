Skip to Main Content

Meditate, ditch the news & call your friends: How to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic

  • 1 hour ago
  • Radio
  • 37:50

One of America's first COVID-19 patients, Christy Karras, shares her experience of the disease — and Canadians in the thick of self-isolation offer some tips for coping. And, as more of us hunker down at home, some believe it's the perfect time to start a new project, but others think maybe we should all just take a nap. We discuss whether an obsession with productivity is the real pandemic, according to one writer. Plus, Toronto ER doctor James Maskalyk is facing the outbreak at work. He shares how meditation has made him a more compassionate physician, and why he thinks it could help everyone.

