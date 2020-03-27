Skip to Main Content

Embracing the New Normal

We’re all adapting to ‘the new normal’ — even if we’re still figuring out what that is. This week, Tara talks to reporter Andrea Huncar about what Edmonton nurses are facing on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how some are arguing for better protection against the virus. Plus we speak with a local Indigenous healing society about how traditional medicine is helping people in isolation, and how Indigenous communities are strengthening local connections in the midst of a global pandemic.

