Skip to Main Content

Lockdown

  • 2 hours
  • Radio
  • 26:56

Laura Bain is trapped in her apartment in Rome, Italy, as the country enters another week of COVID 19 lockdown. But this isn't Laura's first lockdown. The Canadian is a former journalist posted to South Sudan, where lockdowns were a constant occurrence. She left South Sudan in January, after two years of curfews, restrictions, and threats of violence. She was looking for a new, freer life in Italy. Now, as this strange new lockdown happens around her, Laura revisits her memories of war zones, joins her Roman neighbours as they play music from their balconies, and tries to figure out how people stay standing when the world shifts beneath their feet.

Recommended for you

now

now

now

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

0:41

CBC News Ottawa

8 hours ago
Live

News

9 hours ago

3:18

Politics News

10 hours ago

6:25

CBC News

3 days ago

1:59

The National

3 days ago