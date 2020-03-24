Lockdown

Radio

26:56

Laura Bain is trapped in her apartment in Rome, Italy, as the country enters another week of COVID 19 lockdown. But this isn't Laura's first lockdown. The Canadian is a former journalist posted to South Sudan, where lockdowns were a constant occurrence. She left South Sudan in January, after two years of curfews, restrictions, and threats of violence. She was looking for a new, freer life in Italy. Now, as this strange new lockdown happens around her, Laura revisits her memories of war zones, joins her Roman neighbours as they play music from their balconies, and tries to figure out how people stay standing when the world shifts beneath their feet.