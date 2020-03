CBC Massey Lecture # 5: Shifting Power | Toronto

53:58

The irresistible force meets the immovable object: the long fight for women’s equality with men is perhaps nearing a conclusion. Women all over the world are demanding a better, more equitable place with men — and they need men to stand by their side. That’s the final message of the 2019 CBC Massey Lectures, Power Shift: The Longest Revolution.*Originally broadcast on November 15, 2019.