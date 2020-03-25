Skip to Main Content

CBC Massey Lecture # 4: When the Patriarchy Meets the Matriarchy | Montreal

  • 8 hours
  • Radio
  • 53:58

Populism is bad for women — so much of the rise in authoritarian governments is based on the dream of returning to an idealized past, when a woman knew her place was in the kitchen. Populism also targets women’s rights and their push for equal status. In the fourth CBC Massey Lecture, Sally Armstrong shines a light on how women are seizing opportunities for a new kind of social mobility. *Originally broadcast on November 14, 2019.

