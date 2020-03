CBC Massey Lecture # 3: A Holy Paradox | Fredericton

Radio

53:58

Most religions try to explain what the universe means and why we’re here. More often than not, many of these explanations entail women having lower status than men. Award-winning journalist, Sally Armstrong focuses her third CBC Massey Lecture on the place of women throughout the history of religion. *Originally broadcast on November 13, 2019.