Supermarkets often limit sale items. Why didn't they act faster to place limits during COVID-19?

If you’ve been to a store recently, you’ve likely had some trouble finding things like hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and maybe even some food items. And companies' assurances that their suppliers won't run out of product aren't doing much to make essential items consistently available. We interview the Retail Council of Canada about what grocers are doing now, and why they didn’t act faster to ensure Canadians have the essentials they need.