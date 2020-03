Atlantic Voice: Chicken Balls and Baymen

Radio

26:10

This week on AV, Chicken Balls and Baymen, a new documentary from William Ping. It’s an exploration of identity and culture that started when William found an old photo album that belonged to his grandfather. The album contained mysterious photos of take-outs, parking lots and restaurants. Wanting to know why his grandfather would keep a whole album of restaurant pictures, William grabbed a tape recorder and went on this quest.