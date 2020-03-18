iskwē

My Playlist explores the whys and wherefores behind the lives of some of Canada's finest musicians from a variety of musical genres -- iskwē has a voice that is deep and soulful… the kind of voice you notice. As for her music, it’s often loaded with R&B rhythms, electronic flourishes and trip hop breakbeats. Perhaps what’s most enchanting about this award-winning artist is that iskwē and her art are infused with and represent a powerful message of: “Bringing people together and celebrating that which unites over that which divides.” A self-described “artist, creator and communicator of music and of movement, of pictures, poetry and prose” iskwē grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Born Meghan Meisters, iskwē is deeply entrenched in her Indigenous roots. In fact, the name “iskwē” is Cree for “woman” and is taken from her traditional name: “Blue Sky Woman”. Her perspectives and her songwriting reflect her Dene/Cree and Irish roots, and she’s never bashful about highlighting the many, often overlooked, political and social issues faced by Indigenous people - especially Indigenous women. These subjects have been a constant in iskwē’s art (music, videos, dynamic live performances) which has brought her national and international attention. Get ready to go on a sonic journey with an artist who’s part of the exciting next wave of Indigenous music in Canada. Take a listen as iskwē explains how Indigenous artists have, are and will continue to shape the musical landscape in this country and beyond.