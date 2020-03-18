Back Around

Radio

53:29

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song -- This episode of Reclaimed is all about songs for coming "Back Around"... Indigenous music for the cycles and seasons that spin through our lives. It’s like that feeling you get when the edges of winter are softening, and those warm days are quickly approaching. The perfect soundtrack for your journey on the path toward where you’d like to be -- Join host Jarrett Martineau as he enjoys songs for journeys and travels. Coming back around on the wheel of life, and the circles of creation.