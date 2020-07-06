Skip to Main Content

We must recapture the lost 'art' of scripture: Karen Armstrong

We must recapture the lost 'art' of scripture: Karen Armstrong

Former Catholic sister Karen Armstrong describes herself as a freelance monotheist. She focuses on the sounds, rituals and power of scripture, all of which she fears is endangered in our secular, digital age. She joined Nahlah Ayed to talk about recovering what she calls "the lost art of scripture." *Originally broadcast on Jan. 6, 2020.

