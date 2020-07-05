Bif Naked

My Playlist explores the whys and wherefores behind the lives of some of Canada's finest musicians from a variety of musical genres -- It takes a lot of words to properly describe Bif Naked: powerful, unapologetic and resilient - but also caring, loyal and survivor. Together, they define a multi-talented artist who rocked a generation of Canadians becoming Canada’s much loved Queen of punk. This juno-nominated rockstar has been electrifying her audiences for more than two decades. With a career that has seen international tours, movie and TV soundtracks, acting gigs, renowned music festivals such as Lilith Fair… Bif Naked has accomplished quite a bit. Above all else, she’s left an everlasting impression on her fans with her unique kick-ass personna. Part goth, part punk - completely authentic. And if being a successful musician wasn’t enough, Bif is also an author and poet. Her autobiography “I, Bificus” was just as intense and transparent as her music. When Bif isn’t writing books or poetry, making music for upcoming albums, posting positive zen-like messages of affirmation on her social media she’s probably advocating for breast cancer awareness - of which she’s a survivor herself. Get ready for an inspiring playlist of songs from Canada’s Queen of punk, Bif Naked.