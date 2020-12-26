Andy Kim

Radio

53:22

My Playlist explores the whys and wherefores behind the lives of some of Canada's finest musicians from a variety of musical genres -- Andy Kim, one of the 2019 inductees into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame… this pop/rock legend has had a well accomplished career to say the least. Add to that accolade being a member of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Canada’s Walk of Fame, the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, selling more than 30 million records - and you have an icon. With all he's been given, Andy makes sure to give back and has hosted an annual charity Christmas concert for more than 15 years. Staying true to his nature, during the season of goodwill he's giving us a playlist of his favourite holiday songs. Take a listen and enjoy!