Andrew McPherson

Radio

53:30

My Playlist explores the whys and wherefores behind the lives of some of Canada's finest musicians from a variety of musical genres -- Andrew McPherson is a producer, remixer, multi-instrumentalist, voice actor, two-time Juno nominee… and that’s just a snapshot of the many talents he possesses. The St. Catharines, Ontario native has always been drawn to music, and he has a music degree from the University of Western Ontario to prove it. Perhaps equally as important as McPherson’s musical background and being classically trained, is his unbridled creativity and interest in global sounds. And, you can hear this curiosity in his production work… especially in the work of his global fusion band, Eccodek. With seven albums in nearly two decades, Eccodek has explored a wide range of global sounds over a musical gumbo of funk, jazz, electronica, roots and dub. As leader of Eccodek, it’s not surprising that McPherson’s playlist is a collection of global grooves. From Canada to the world, and right back again take a listen as Andrew McPherson provides a playlist full of global production and sonic exploration.