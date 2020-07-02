Skip to Main Content

Monster buff Leonardo da Vinci would have loved Halloween

2 hours ago
53:59

Leonardo da Vinci would have loved Halloween. The renaissance artist and engineer was also a monster buff. Writer and historian Ross King unveils da Vinci’s sketches and stories of monsters, beasts, giants and dragons, and explains how the artist’s views on fantasy were in contrast to an increasingly rational age. *Originally broadcast on Oct. 31, 2019.

