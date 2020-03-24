Nelly Furtado

Radio

53:29

My Playlist explores the whys and wherefores behind the lives of some of Canada's finest musicians from a variety of musical genres -- Nelly Furtado - Juno awards, a grammy, millions of records sold just to name a few of the accomplishments on her legendary resume. Nelly is nothing less than pop royalty, and her experimental sound has helped earn her the respect of being labelled one of Canada's best artists ever. Take a listen as she shares an eclectic playlist of songs from artist she's feeling now, and artists that bring her down memory lane.