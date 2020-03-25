A Tribe Called Red

Radio

53:30

My Playlist explores the whys and wherefores behind the lives of some of Canada's finest musicians from a variety of musical genres -- A Tribe Called Red are an award-winning Indigenous DJ/Producer collective who have changed the world of music with a new genre we like to call, "pow wow step". It's been close to a decade since the group first started the fusion of traditional Indigenous drumming, with electronic Dubstep production and the rhymes of hip hop. What started off as a monthly set in a local Ottawa venue has exploded on an international scale, and is celebrated by fans from all walks of life. Join Tim "2oolman" Hill and "Bear Witness" Thomas as they share some of the songs on their playlists, and explain all the musical elements that influence their sound.