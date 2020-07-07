Steven Sabados' fool-proof tips for creating a fabulous outdoor space on any budget

From learning how to bake with almost no flour, to finding a new way to style a bunch of tulips, spending more time at home has given many of us the opportunity to take on tiny challenges we would've otherwise put off. In each episode of Life These Days, lifestyle experts share something helpful that they have learned while living in isolation so that you can try your hand at it, too.

It's no secret that creating breathtaking and functional spaces is Steven Sabados' bread and butter. But after a spring spent at home, he was inspired to take on a (slightly) new challenge: turning his own Toronto patio into a lush outdoor oasis. And while we may not all possess his prowess for dekking things out just right, Steven assures us that we can still create our own personal havens, so long as we keep a few pointers in mind. Check out the video up top to take a full tour of Steven's patio and gather all your inspo, then scroll down to get his three main tips for creating a space that not only looks beautiful, but professionally-designed too.

Create focal points





Every space needs an eye-catching focal point to anchor it, and for his, Steven chose a gorgeous green water feature. Once you've established a main focal point, you can layer in smaller focal points of varying heights, so your eye always finds something it's drawn to — like the trellis behind Steven's banquette, which adds privacy and a pop of colour.

Choose a colour scheme

Just like when designing an indoor space, you'll want to decide on a colour scheme for your outdoor area. Steven's patio features a strict black-and-white palette with various shades of greenery adding pops of colour.

Create zones