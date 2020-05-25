Forage: How to harvest lamb's quarters — a spinach-like green that grows even in the city

Anishinaabe chef Shawn Adler has been harvesting wild edibles since his mother first showed him how as a child . In each episode of Forage, he teaches us how to source in-season ingredients from our own backyards and sustainably forage them, before turning them into a delicious dish we can make and devour in our own kitchens.

If you’re a city dweller, you may have given up on the prospect of foraging for fresh foods while staying close to home. Chef Shawn Adler doesn’t agree with that philosophy. In fact, harvesting wild edibles in urban areas is actually easier than you might think — providing that you’re able to heed certain safety precautions and follow physical distancing guidelines. In this episode of Forage, Adler gives a primer on the dos and don’ts of urban foraging by showing us how to source local lamb’s quarters, an abundant, spade-shaped leafy green that’s almost like a form of wild spinach. Then, he shows us how to transform those findings in a springtime brunch favourite: frittata! Check out the video above to see how it’s done, then scroll down to grab the recipe.

Chef Shawn Adler shows us how to put a springtime spin on a brunch favourite using greens you can find on your neighbourhood walks. 4:54

Lamb’s Quarters Frittata

Note: When foraging for Lamb’s Quarters in urban areas, ensure you have permission from the landowner to pick from their grounds, and are able to choose a nice, clean space as far from contaminants as possible.

By Shawn Adler

Ingredients

3 cups fresh lamb’s quarters

3 duck eggs

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp canola oil

¼ cup parmesan cheese

¼ red bell pepper, thinly sliced

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 500˚F. Begin by thoroughly cleaning the lamb’s quarters in cold water. Pat dry and remove the leaves from the stems.

In a small bowl, crack and whisk together the eggs. Season with salt and pepper.

In an oven-safe pan over medium heat, drizzle in olive oil and add the lamb’s quarters. Season with salt and pepper, and sauté for 30 seconds until greens are slightly wilted. Place in a bowl and set aside.

In the same pan, increase heat to high and drizzle in canola oil. Pour in the eggs and gently stir, allowing the oil to create a barrier between the pan and the eggs. Once they’ve come together, give the whole frittata a flip.

Top eggs with lamb’s quarters, parmesan and sliced red bell peppers. Place pan in the oven for 4 minutes.

Serve with fresh fruit and enjoy!

Yield: Makes 1 serving