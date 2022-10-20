What killed these giant fish?

Nikolaus Gantner is searching for clues in 12 mysterious deaths along British Columbia’s Nechako River.

It’s not your usual whodunnit.

The dead are white sturgeon, North America’s largest and longest-living freshwater fish. The species has been around for more than 200 million years, sharing the planet eons ago with dinosaurs.

While the white sturgeon population is endangered, premature deaths of the fish are exceptionally rare. Even more baffling, the dead fish — which were discovered in August and September on the Nechako River — were found with no wounds or telltale signs of what killed them.