Jesse Abair wasn’t all that alarmed when he started to feel oddly tired in the summer of 2019.

He had moved to Arizona the year before, and was still adjusting to the desert heat, which regularly hits 40 C. After playing competitive soccer for more than a decade, Abair considered himself a healthy 27-year-old. Yet his extreme fatigue kept getting worse.

“It was almost like what you imagine feeling like if you hadn’t eaten in several days,” he said.

One night in August, Abair let out a deep-chested cough — and hacked up blood.

His mind began flitting between grim possibilities. Were his symptoms linked to having asthma as a child? Or to his vaping habit? Could it be lung cancer? When he went to a local hospital to get answers, doctors promptly put him in an isolation room and raised yet another possibility: tuberculosis.

The real culprit was something far stranger.