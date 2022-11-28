Don't hold your breath
In Baie Verte, N.L., a mine that once brought prosperity now symbolizes pain, suffering and death. Nobody knows how to get rid of it.
This is Part I of a three-part series on contaminated sites in Newfoundland and Labrador.
In Émile Zola’s 1885 novel Germinal, a French mining town, filled with families dependent on coal, is plotting a strike.
It’s not an idyllic existence, living in 19th-century Montsou. Workers and their families sleep in shacks, eat mostly bread and rarely embrace leisure.
Eventually, they’re consumed by the massive beast whose tendrils reach deep underground.
The mine, named Le Voreux, holds such sway over the townspeople’s lives that it transforms into a character in itself; figuratively speaking, by the end of the book, it eats its servants alive.
Conditions have improved since Zola’s scathing portrait of the extraction industry.
But for workers who toiled somewhat more comfortably a century later — afforded lunch breaks, pensions and good salaries — in the now-defunct Baie Verte Advocate Mine in central Newfoundland, Germinal’s vicious ending, at least for some, still rings true.
Michael Breen, a lifelong Baie Verte resident with one foot in the Alberta oilsands, worries his father — a former Advocate miner who spent years inside the open pit just north of the town — could encounter the same gruesome fate as Zola’s fictional workers.
Some of his dad’s colleagues, the soft-spoken Breen says with a shrug, were lucky to escape unscathed.
Others didn’t.
Asbestos, after all, is one of the world’s most deadly materials.
“Some people were lucky enough to move away and start again,” Breen says, staring into the distance from a lookout just off the road out of town. “But not everyone was so lucky.”
It’s that chilling thought driving his plea for redemption: he, like others in the town, want the mine’s remnants gone for good.
Inside the sprawling Advocate strip mine, a short five-minute drive from Baie Verte proper, the fibrous mineral was so plentiful you could peel it off the rock like wool, as the town’s former mayor describes it.
After three decades of production, the mine’s corpse remains, nearly as striking a landmark as the Grand Canyon.
Although nearly 30 years have passed since it closed, today that raw asbestos remains exposed to the wind: a constant reminder, for residents like Breen, of danger in the air.
The magic mineral
In the early part of the 20th century, asbestos hypnotized the industrial world.
Builders liked its remarkable ability to resist flames. Plumbers enjoyed its insulating qualities. Even car-part manufacturers noticed its hardiness in the face of friction, and added it to the ingredient list for brake pads.
A global market for the miracle mineral swelled, helped along by aggressive endorsements from Canadian political parties.
In the beginning, nobody realized it should have been left in the ground.
Baie Verte is a rocky strip of a town surrounded by hills, perched above a peninsula. It followed the typical boom-bust model of mining communities: its population ballooned after the Advocate mine opened in 1963, more than doubling in the next two decades as miners moved in for work.
At its height, the central Newfoundland town boasted, by volume, one of the largest asbestos mines in the country, according to one town councilor. Its bounty quickly showered the community in relative riches.
Breen remembers the era well. Fat salaries meant good cheer.
“Lots of happy times,” he recalls. “The town was booming.”
The mine’s car wash served as a gathering place for dads and their sons, a place to hang out on a Saturday afternoon. Nobody gave much thought to the risks of the material paying their salaries. “Our parents were just in it for a dollar to put food on the table, like everybody else,” he says.
The mine’s economic legacy has all but faded. The town, today, is largely crumbling. Its lone hotel bears all the depressing marks of a downturn. Even the outdoor pool closed last summer, to Breen’s chagrin. “It’s like everything is gradually disappearing,” he says.
Breen points his finger at the long, stepped scar in the earth just north of town as the main reason the community can’t find its feet.
Who, he wonders, would want to move somewhere so visibly threatening?
Watch the first instalment of Toxic Towns:
The mine’s other impact on Baie Verte isn’t yet a closed book.
When Advocate employees first started hauling chunks of rock into the crushers in 1963, they wore no protection, despite strong links between cancer and the mineral established over 20 years prior. “I think everybody thought they were invincible because they never got sick,” Breen says.
Fibres filled the air. The dust blew everywhere: it swirled around lunchpails, covered clothes and nearby vegetation in a fine white coating, and embedded deeply into organic tissues.
Asbestos is made of microscopic, shard-like bits. They’re so small they can hang in the air, suspended, for up to three days. When breathed in, the lungs struggle to expel them; once inside the lung, there they remain until the death of their host.
The mineral is a patient killer; it can often take decades for cancers and fibrosis to form. But kill it does. In 1976, a doctor came to town and found that one in 10 of the mine’s employees he looked at already had some form of disease due to their occupation.
For the miners in Baie Verte, that news led to a 14-week strike. Workers wanted showers and a laundry so they weren’t carrying the toxic dust home to their kids. They demanded air monitoring and dust prevention. The company mostly gave in. Production resumed.
But not for long. In the early 1990s, facing a dwindling market as the world woke up to the mineral’s dangers, the mine closed for good.
Today, a roadblock made up of boulders — the spidery veins of asbestos fibres visible on the rocks’ surfaces — prevents curious passersby from entering the pit. A fence lines its perimeter.
But aside from those measures, the mine looks more or less like it always did.
When danger lingers
Breen and his father, Don, climb into their motorboat on a mild morning in late September. It’s a good day for fishing.
As they round the bay, both father and son glance warily at the mountain in the distance.
That mountain isn’t a natural formation: the greyish-white pile looks more like a cross between a sand dune and the lunar surface. There’s even a crater, a gash in its side where part of it collapsed.
“It’s a pretty ominous sight, really,” Breen says, “to have mountains of green trees, and you come around the corner to a mountain of grey. It’s sort of a bit… dismal.”
That pile, made up of the gravelly tailings left over after extraction, was created over the lifetime of the mine. Townspeople worry the mound sends off fine particles, especially on hot, windy days. Breen’s neighbour describes walking out to her car in the morning and rubbing her finger along the hood, leaving a trail in the fine white dust; the town’s mayor can reel off similar anecdotes. The mine’s legacy looms large.
Concern over that dust reared its head almost a decade ago, prompting the province to pay for air quality testing. The 2011 report found “acceptable quantities” of asbestos fibres in its samples from outside Baie Verte town hall.
Once a week for 10 months, the testing company set up a filter. They caught only one particle drifting in the wind.
For Breen, those results are little consolation.
“Who knows when another big section of it will come collapsing into the bay,” he said, looking up at the pile in the distance. “Then you have the wind and it comes in over the town.”
There’s no safe level of exposure to asbestos. Breathe in a cloud of it just once, and two decades later, pleural cancer could take your life.
An extensive registry of more than 1,000 of Baie Verte’s former miners, compiled by Memorial University health researchers and published in 2013, confirmed at least 109 of them had developed at least one kind of asbestos-related disease.
It’s sometimes hard to pinpoint which cancers result from asbestos exposure. Donald Breen eventually developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; he fought for compensation from Advocate Ltd. for three years before giving up. The original suit succeeded, but an appeals court ruled his illness wasn’t a result of his job.
He doesn’t like to talk about it now, and would rather steer the conversation elsewhere. Gripping the rudder of his fishing boat, he keeps a close eye on his radar, more intent on finding cod than remembering his days at the mine.
Breen’s boat nears the stony beach where cargo ships were once docked, stacked with asbestos and then shipped out to market. He steps onto shore.
Signs of the operation are littered throughout the cove: rocks with veins of asbestos flaking off them mingle with regular pebbles at his feet. At one point, he treads gingerly around a pile of processed fibres, dropped on the beach years prior. The hunks resemble sodden cotton.
“They took off before cleaning up,” he says quietly. “Should have at least cleaned it up.”
Whose problem now?
For years, the mine lay dormant, out of sight for most.
“No one knows what to do with it,” said former mayor Brandon Philpott, who still volunteers on town council.
Disturbing the tailings to bury them would mean sending countless fibres up into the air. And even if the pile disappeared, asbestos ore lining the sides of the pit would remain exposed, he explained.
But the challenge of remediation, for Philpott — who was just a kid when the mine closed, but who faces its remains and their psychological burden decades later — is no excuse.
“The provincial government benefited from it in taxes. After all of it fell away, it’s been left ever since,” Philpott said, shaking his head. “We’re still the ones dealing with all the health problems.”
In the Quebec communities of Asbestos — renamed Val-des-Sources in 2020 — and Thetford Mines, where similarly daunting tailings piles cast shadows on what’s left of the towns, companies recently moved back in, looking to profit from magnesium in the tailings.
The Canadian Press reported in 2018 that the federal government paid into the idea, handing $12 million to a company called Alliance Magnesium, which told the wire service it would destroy the remaining asbestos by dunking it in acid.
Philpott has been keeping an eye on those projects. If they pan out, he thinks the model could work here, too.
I wish it never existed.
Cleaning up a mine site can ease a community’s sense of injustice, says Arn Keeling, an expert in the legacies left by mining operations at Memorial University. He’s seen what happens after a company moves out, taking employment with it, leaving injuries and contaminants in its wake.
Containing or sealing off a site tends to lend the community psychological closure.
But historically, he says, there’s a pattern: remediation comes slowly, if at all.
“People are left living in a potentially hazardous environment,” said Keeling. It breeds mistrust, uncertainty and alienation, amplifying fears of exposure to toxins; it’s not enough to throw a couple of studies at a town and say the area’s safe. “It’s about more than just a dose-response model of toxic exposure when you start talking about how it impacts people.”
The prospect of long-term exposure to free-floating asbestos, over the last half-century, still hangs over the town today, Philpott says. Most people want it gone. Many fear they’re still breathing in what killed their parents, their neighbours.
“To leave it,” Philpott said, “is really not an option.”
A blind eye
Breen and his father fish in easy silence. Neither of them is a man of many words. Patiently, they begin to haul in cod; like most of the town, they’ve gotten good at waiting.
As the boat moves further from the tailings mountain, I tell Breen about Philpott’s idea to mine it for magnesium. Maybe the prospect of profit would finally get the job done, I suggest.
At first blush, he’s against it.
“If someone’s only gonna come take care of it because they want to make more money off it, well, that’s not caring about the people too much,” he replied, dropping another fish in the bucket at his feet.
“Would have been nice for the government to step in. Instead they turned a blind eye and waited for someone else to talk about it.”
Philpott, for his part, sees few other options. For elected officials before him, despite having commissioned site assessments and studies throughout the years, the mountain always seemed too big to scale. Remediation through magnesium mining, if proven safe, could even bring in jobs, he suggests.
In an email exchange with Brian Warr, his MHA, in the spring of 2019, Breen asked whether any progress had been made in finding a solution. Warr didn’t have good news but said he wanted to visit.
“The intent then would be to not let this concern slip away like it has done in the past,” Warr wrote. “It’s like, we are all concerned about the issue for a month and then it gets put on the back burner and then forgotten. We can’t let that happen.”
By the end of 2020, something did indeed happen: a company called Baie Minerals approached the province, proposing to destroy the asbestos while extracting other minerals, such as magnesium: what its founder bills as a way to eliminate toxins while turning the old site into an asset for the region. Officials from the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology haven’t committed to anything yet, however, telling CBC News in a statement that the company continues to “develop and prove” their technology.
Breen’s wary of those plans, but he agrees with Warr: Attention has a tendency to wane. “It always seems to be brought up every couple years and dwindles away,” he sighs. “Falls on deaf ears most times.”
The wind dies down a little as Don slows the boat, steering it to another spot in the bay.
“You almost wish there was a lot more thought put into it before it started,” Breen says, a hint of hopelessness in his voice.
“I wish it never existed.”