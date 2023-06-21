When the CBC Indigenous team gets together, more often than not, our conversations will turn to food. Those conversations help us connect and understand that, despite the fact we’re a team that stretches across the country from coast to coast, we have more in common than we realize.

We all have recipes that have been handed down from generation to generation. They are unique to families, communities and people.

But food can also be a connector — offering the excitement of learning something new, of being introduced to and experiencing a tradition for the first time, and the act of sharing and being given a gift.

So the team at CBC Indigenous said why not share those stories? We set out and visited four First Nations, each one with its own delicious tale to tell.

We also recognized that there is one thing that’s universal. Whether it’s your mom, your dad, a friend or even someone new to the table, what brings us all together is the dinner call.

We chose “Time to eat” as the name of this project because it’s a call that we all heard in our houses growing up. It’s a familiar phrase that signals family and friends to come together to share not just food, but tradition, history and joy.