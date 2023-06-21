Time to Eat
Exploring connections between community, family and food
When the CBC Indigenous team gets together, more often than not, our conversations will turn to food. Those conversations help us connect and understand that, despite the fact we’re a team that stretches across the country from coast to coast, we have more in common than we realize.
We all have recipes that have been handed down from generation to generation. They are unique to families, communities and people.
But food can also be a connector — offering the excitement of learning something new, of being introduced to and experiencing a tradition for the first time, and the act of sharing and being given a gift.
So the team at CBC Indigenous said why not share those stories? We set out and visited four First Nations, each one with its own delicious tale to tell.
We also recognized that there is one thing that’s universal. Whether it’s your mom, your dad, a friend or even someone new to the table, what brings us all together is the dinner call.
We chose “Time to eat” as the name of this project because it’s a call that we all heard in our houses growing up. It’s a familiar phrase that signals family and friends to come together to share not just food, but tradition, history and joy.
Time to Eat: Skarkahráksen (pickerel)
Hamilton-based reporter Candace Maracle says she remembers her summers being filled with fishing and adventures and Shake ‘N Bake pickerel. That’s what her single Dad had in his cooking repertoire. Maracle travelled home to Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in the spring, to share a meal with her dad, Don C. Maracle. Part of the adventure was going on the water with friends Trey and Cain to spear the fish they were to fry. Maracle said it was good to come home again.
“One of the delicacies of the pickerel is the pickerel cheek, and a lot of people say it tastes like a scallop. It’s a little meatier, so my dad would collect all the cheeks from all the pickerel that he fileted and save them all so we could have a big feed,” she said.
READ: A taste of childhood: Recreating Dad’s pickerel recipe starts with going spearfishing
Time to Eat: Bread and Cheese
Sometimes there are food traditions that you take part in that you just don’t know how or why they started. So you can imagine what it’s like for someone who’s not from Six Nations of the Grand River finding out about a celebration known as Bread and Cheese weekend. Brett Forester, our Ottawa-based reporter and member of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, headed out to the festivities to find out what was behind it.
Forester discovered that despite its colonial beginnings tied to Queen Victoria, the day has turned into a celebration of the community’s Indigenous sovereignty.
“Especially in the world of Indigenous politics and in the world of Indigenous current affairs, it’s easy to get weighted down with the heaviness of that burden,” said Forester.
“But on a day like today, you can just forget about all that, you can forget about the conflict, you can forget about the difficulties and the intergenerational trauma that impacts you in your daily life — and you can just have fun, and there’s something beautiful and uncomplicated about that.”
READ War and peace, bread and cheese: Six Nations marks its relationship with the Crown through an annual giveaway
Time to Eat: Kana'tarokhón:we (cornbread)
Cornbread in Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk) communities is not the yellow, fluffy stuff that comes from the southern United States. Instead, it’s made with ground white corn, kidney beans and it’s boiled. It’s a staple for many families and restaurants in Kahnawà:ke on Sundays but reporter Ka’nhehsí:io Deer had never learned to make it until she finally asked her mom to show her how.
“Having the opportunity to spend time in the kitchen with her, with my sister, and having her show us how to make cornbread felt really special,” said Deer.
READ Kana’tarokhón:we: A Sunday tradition in Kahnawà:ke
Time to Eat: ntytyix (salmon)
Vancouver-based Métis reporter Jackie McKay knew she had found the person to take her on a food journey when she connected with Deb Crow. Crow, who is from the Syilx Nation and a member of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, teaches anyone who is willing to listen how to can salmon. Along with sharing the traditional story of how humans were supported by food chiefs, she taught McKay about her people’s connection to the fish and why it’s so important to support them into the future.
“When I was growing up I didn’t have anybody to pass down recipes to me the way Deb taught me how to can salmon and that was because you can’t pass down what was taken from you,” said McKay.
“I think that’s why the salmon in the Okanagan is so important to people like Deb, so she is able to teach, not only her family but other youth in her community and people like me how to do these things she grew up doing.”
READ: Bringing salmon home: Community efforts to boost Okanagan River salmon populations are paying off
Watch the half-hour documentary Time to Eat on June 21 at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET on CBC News Explore and on CBC Gem.
Executive Producer: Meagan Fiddler | Reporters: Candace Maracle, Brett Forester, Ka’nhehsí:io Deer, and Jackie McKay | Editing: Jennifer Geens | Design: Ka’nhehsí:io Deer and Jennifer Geens | Video: Kevin Nepitabo | Video editing: Candace Maracle, Kevin Nepitabo, Warren Kay, and Fenn Mayes | Graphics and animation: Steve Silcox