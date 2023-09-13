The town Fiona killed

Denise Pike Anderson frowns, her frustration palpable.

“It’s not gone away,” she says, shaking her head. “The anxiety feeling is still there.”

She’s been trying to figure out how to fit her adult son, Robert, into a guest bedroom not much larger than a small shed. He’s too tall for the bunk bed, she explains — yet another problem she’s had to adjust to over the past year.

There’s a long, bumpy road to Pike Anderson’s new home, a two-bedroom house with green siding tucked away amid some jack pines on the southwestern shore of Newfoundland. Unlike her last property, this one doesn’t have an ocean view. It’s on high ground in Cape Ray, a small community about 15 kilometres away from her friends, family and old neighbours in Port aux Basques.

Pike Anderson’s family is among the 159 households permanently displaced by post-tropical storm Fiona, the historic cyclone that devastated the region one year ago. Last September, the storm ripped through Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island before pushing a wall of seawater toward Newfoundland’s south coast. Port aux Basques, nearly at sea level itself, was inundated by a lethal combination of a two-metre storm surge, 16-metre waves and the high tide; by the time Fiona left, it had turned dozens of homes in the town into little more than piles of splinters.

Pike Anderson still fidgets nervously when she recalls the surge that flooded her seaside home, almost flinching as she describes clinging to her porch railing, desperately trying to escape the water rushing in as it tore down everything in its path.

She still visits the piece of barren land where her house once stood. That was her spot. She’d drink coffee there every morning, looking out on the deep blue Atlantic.

These days, though, the ocean brings more fear than peace.