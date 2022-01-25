This First Person column is written by Rollie Pemberton a.k.a Cadence Weapon, a rapper who was born and raised in Edmonton. For more information about CBC’s First Person stories, please see the FAQ.

I often wondered, during countless days trudging through impossibly cold winters on my way to school as a child in Edmonton, why anyone would consciously decide to move to the Prairies.

That same cold weather would later become my secret weapon as a musician. When the temperature would reach –50 C, there wasn’t much you could do outside. Distractions were few and far between.