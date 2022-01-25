FIRST PERSON

THE PRAIRIES GOT SOMETHING TO SAY

How my hometown inspired
my rap career

 By Rollie Pemberton a.k.a Cadence Weapon Jan. 25, 2022
VIDEO: CBC MUSIC; DESIGN: ANDREW MCMANUS/CBC

THE PRAIRIES GOT SOMETHING TO SAY

April 25, 2021

THE PRAIRIES GOT SOMETHING TO SAY

ADVERTISEMENT

Sound Check

This page has been produced to play audio as you scroll.

Are you OK with autoplaying audio?

This First Person column is written by Rollie Pemberton a.k.a Cadence Weapon, a rapper who was born and raised in Edmonton. For more information about CBC’s First Person stories, please see the FAQ.

 

 

I often wondered, during countless days trudging through impossibly cold winters on my way to school as a child in Edmonton, why anyone would consciously decide to move to the Prairies.

That same cold weather would later become my secret weapon as a musician. When the temperature would reach –50 C, there wasn’t much you could do outside. Distractions were few and far between.

Rollie Pemberton a.k.a Cadence Weapon
Growing up in Edmonton, Rollie Pemberton writes he didn’t see — or hear — voices like his. (Steph Montani)

The resulting isolation provided my artistic friends and I with ample time to hunker down and be creative.

Back then, I would conjure up lyrics as I walked block after block of yawning downtown streets framed by neverending sky. I have the same sensation whenever I return home. As a kid, I felt like a sonic explorer uncovering a previously obscured map, like a character in a roleplaying game.

Sure, it gets pretty cold every now and then. But there’s no other place I’d rather call home.

Lyric Samples

Ramshackle estate, cold rivers

Kind of makes you wish that you got the old figures

Jess drove in bad conditions, just

To get me on the plane

She dodged the auto body husks

She spun on frozen rain

Listen to Conditioning Opens new window by Cadence Weapon

Building A Dynasty

Those frigid childhood walks to school happened long before I learned that my cousins had ancestors who descended from Amber Valley, an unincorporated area north of Edmonton where hundreds of Black immigrants settled in the early 20th century. They came in search of freedom from the racial discrimination they found in Oklahoma. I reference this community on my song Africville’s Revenge Opens new window.

Lyric Samples

Africville is back

Amber Valley back

Hogan’s Alley back

Back in Black, back in Black

Black is back, Black is back

Afrofuturist, Black urbanist

Black verbalist, Black journalist, revisionist

I resurrect through remembrance

Black communities, stay strong, resilience

Listen to Africville's Revenge Opens new window by Cadence Weapon

My grandparents immigrated a few decades later from the U.S. Their story is a common one — they came to this part of Canada in search of gainful employment.

PLUS

Related Links