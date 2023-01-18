How high grocery prices are forcing Canadians to adapt and get creative

Many Canadians have seen their finances stretched as the price of groceries continues to rise.

As of December 2022, the cost of food had risen 11 per cent compared to one year earlier, according to Statistics Canada.

It’s forcing regular Canadians to adapt and get creative, while also making difficult decisions around their nutrition.

CBC News spoke with several British Columbians about potential solutions, both on a personal level and at the community level, and to see the real-time impact of the rising cost of food.