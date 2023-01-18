How high grocery prices are forcing Canadians to adapt and get creative

Many Canadians have seen their finances stretched as the price of groceries continues to rise.
As of December 2022, the cost of food had risen 11 per cent compared to one year earlier, according to Statistics Canada.
It’s forcing regular Canadians to adapt and get creative, while also making difficult decisions around their nutrition.
CBC News spoke with several British Columbians about potential solutions, both on a personal level and at the community level, and to see the real-time impact of the rising cost of food.
Shopping for savings
Delta’s Erin Schulte knows how to save money.
She lives with her daughter and four grandchildren. As Schulte watched her grocery bill get more expensive, she decided she needed to find a way to cut costs.
So she turned to the internet.
She thought extreme couponing looked like too much work. Then she stumbled upon the Flipp app, which collects all the deals and flyers from local stores. Schulte uses it to find the best prices for the products she intends to purchase and goes shopping at a store that offers price matching.
She says it saves her hundreds monthly.
“I don’t ever pay full price for anything, ever, no matter how badly we want it,” she said.
But she’s frustrated that the unsustainable price of groceries in Canada has pushed her to a point where she has to come up with bill-slashing tricks just to put enough food on the table for her family.
“It’s terrifying,” says Schulte.
“The cost of produce is absolutely outrageous and I think that the more processed foods are almost a cheaper way to go. The unhealthy and the more snacky items are the things that families are having to turn to just simply because they’re cheaper.”
WATCH | 8 items, 2 totals: How price matching can help shoppers save:
Turning lawns into gardens
Around the country, community groups and charities are also adapting, finding ways to respond to increased demand for support.
During the pandemic, the Little Mountain Neighbourhood House in Vancouver launched the Yard Garden Harvest Project, a food security initiative to supplement the fresh produce it offers in its food programs.
“We grow food in the community, by the community and for the community,” says co-ordinator Breagha Zakaib.
As part of the program, homeowners donate their lawns as space for a volunteer-run garden.
Last season, five homeowners offered up a total of six plots that grew around 550 kilograms of fresh produce, all of which was donated.
“We’re focused on not only donating food, but empowering the community to increase their gardening and food literacy, so people can hopefully grow their own food outside of the project,” said Zakaib.
Zakaib says the project serves as a great community model that can be easily replicated across the almost 44,000 single detached homes in Vancouver.
“One of the really neat impacts is how it changes space and changes people’s perspective on what a yard can be,” says Zakaib.
“It doesn’t have to just be grass or shrubs. It can produce food.”
Charities breaking under growing pressure
Despite such creative solutions, food insecurity is becoming a reality for more and more Canadians.
In March 2022, there were almost 1.5 million food bank visits across the nation, according to Food Banks Canada; its highest ever number of visits and an increase of 35 per cent compared to the same month in 2019.
Among the new visitors at the Burnaby Neighbourhood House Food Hub, which hands out free produce and other pantry staples, is Arianna Voth and her family.
The Burnaby family of three — soon to be four — has had to start visiting local food banks and food hubs weekly as the cost of groceries ballooned out of reach.
Voth works a full-time job, but her income can’t keep up with B.C.’s ever-growing cost of living. And when the family looks to make cuts, it’s often around food.
“In the past, we shop what we want to eat,” says Voth, but that’s no longer an option.
The family often swaps out fresh produce for canned products. Voth says she can stretch a 2.5-kilogram family-size pack of pork for months.
She and her husband often give the majority of the protein to their daughter, while they go without.
Out of necessity they’ve turned to food banks, which was a difficult decision to make.
“I’m Chinese and it’s seen as shameful to get any kind of help. Our family motto is, if we can do it, then let’s, you know, let’s do it ourselves,” said Voth.
“And to reach out to someone and say, ‘Hey, I need help’ is a big step.”
WATCH | With grocery prices rising, food banks now key to this family:
Burnaby Neighbourhood House now offers nine food hubs around the city. It originally started by serving about 100 families, but program director Simone Brandl says that number has climbed to 7,145 over the last few years.
“People cannot afford food,” says Brandl. “And so a lot of the people that are coming to us are supplementing.”
People from all walks of life visit their food hubs, she says, including working professionals, students and new immigrants.
While she’s pleased her programming can support people in need, she says charities are shouldering much of the responsibility around food insecurity and are crumbling under the pressure of systemic unaffordability.
“Having people come to a food bank is not about their food security. It is about poverty reduction,” said Brandl.
“So we need a plan in Canada. We need a plan that people can trust that the government is going to have a safety net for them.”
Systemic change is needed: expert
Experts say tackling the affordability crisis is going to take more than Band-Aid fixes that help Canadians save a few dollars or source their next meal.
Gerry Kasten, a lecturer at UBC and a registered dietitian who worked in public health in B.C. for 30 years, acknowledges that the province has some incredible charitable institutions. But he says lasting change will only come from government policies, like reviewing social assistance rates, raising the minimum wage or providing a basic income to lift people out of poverty.
“Any government policy that can put more money into the pockets of people living in poverty will have a benefit to food insecurity,” said Kasten.
“If we took the money from our tax dollars and put it into giving people better incomes, then we would reap enormous savings on those same tax dollars by reducing the levels of heart disease, of cancer, of food insecurity, of all kinds of issues that are so much higher in people who are living in poverty.”
Voth worries that without systemic changes, her family may be forced to continue to stretch and stretch until eventually, they might snap.
“I honestly don’t know how the future will look. We’re both born in Canada, born and raised in Vancouver, actually, and we don’t want to leave Vancouver,” she said.
“But if it is an option in the future for just survival needs, then it will have to be that.”