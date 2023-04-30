Stories of freshly suffered trauma spill forth from migrants as they arrive at a dusty encampment along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Some weep in recounting abuses they’ve just experienced in the last few days, like robberies, sexual assault, kidnappings, ransom.
And they voice disgust at one type of abuser: Mexican police officers.
Criminal gangs are notorious for atrocities against migrants but at this Arizona encampment, some expressed disbelief that the most merciless thugs they encountered appeared to include public employees in uniform.
“They robbed me. They took my money. And with their hands,” said one Colombian mother, describing being fondled by an officer.
“I experienced terrible, terrible things.”
She weeps as she tells that story, with her teenage daughter by her side, corroborating details. They declined to share their names, fearing for their safety.
Abuses by public officials are under new scrutiny following the death of 40 people in a fire while in detention in Mexico last month.
Mexico’s top immigration official and several facility staff face criminal charges. Vice News reports the migrants were being detained because they couldn’t pay a $200 bribe.
The root issue is a historic phenomenon – a global migration wave unlike anything seen since the Second World War, with record numbers heading toward the U.S. and either claiming asylum or being caught entering.
It’s inflamed American politics. Communities insist they’re overwhelmed by the volume of migration. Armed vigilantes patrol the border.
It’s triggered a vacillating approach from Washington where the Biden administration initially downplayed the increase and is now, belatedly, rushing to crack down.
At the heart of the issue: Human beings, millions of them, on the move, seeking better lives, and being exploited.
Here is just one snapshot of that global phenomenon, as seen in one place: southern Arizona.
Migrants describe abuses
Migrants gather around a campfire at sunrise on the outskirts of Yuma, Ariz., where they’ve just crossed a dry riverbed to set foot on U.S. soil.
Next they wait several hours at this makeshift camp, until U.S. agents come meet them. Then, they claim asylum. It’s a daily ritual at spots like this along the border.
Two Ecuadorian women describe their ordeal in Mexico.
Officers in uniform boarded buses, separated foreigners from the Mexicans, and forced some women off, they say.
Out of concern for their safety, CBC News is not using the migrants’ full names.
Mayely says she experienced two such incidents: First, it was officers in blue uniforms near Veracruz, then, a second time, near Mexico City, where she said it was immigration agents.
In both cases, she said, they had face coverings with just their eyes showing.
That first time, she said, she and the other woman were ordered to hand over $100 US or they’d be arrested and deported. Then they were told to remove clothing.
“They search you, they touch your breasts, they touch your private parts…. They leave you without a cent,” Mayely said, in an interview at the border after she crossed in February.
“They don’t care if you have enough to eat or not. They’re very inhuman.”
Carla, also from Ecuador, said she was on that bus near Veracruz. She said she begged the driver before getting off: Please don’t leave without us.
She said the police officers pointed rifles at some of the women.
“They took off my shirt, they lifted up my bra, touched my breasts, took off my underwear, took off my pants,” she said.
“Touched me – everything. … They took all our money. All of it.”
She’s grateful the driver waited. The officers let her and the others leave, she said, when she started crying.
And when they boarded the bus, she said, the driver told her they were lucky: This spot, behind a hill, was notorious for rapes and murders, the diver said.
A Colombian shop owner said he was robbed farther north.
Jairo said he and his family had exited a taxi at their hotel in the border town of Mexicali when a blue-and-white patrol vehicle pulled up and an officer accused them of travelling to the U.S. illegally.
They were brought to a station, he said.
The officers, he said, took everything they had: about $1,000 US, and dropped them on the highway about two kilometres from the border.
“[They left us] not even one dollar,” said Jairo.
“I told them to have a heart – the kids haven’t eaten lunch and they need to eat something. They responded, ‘If we had a heart, we wouldn’t work as police officers.’”
Around midnight, the family walked into the U.S. And, like the others, they waited at an encampment for American officials to collect them the next day.
Abuse allegations against Mexican officials are not new.
One human rights group that has chronicled a number of police injustices in the past by local, state and national forces says there’s virtually no accountability
“It is a very frequent thing that has happened,” said Maureen Meyer, vice-president at the human rights group Washington Office on Latin America.
“The overarching issue here is impunity … They’re never fully investigated. The perpetrators are not being held responsible.”
The most common allegation she’s heard involves extortion: Police officers will stop migrants at a checkpoint, demand money, and, if people don’t pay, they’re turned over for deportation.
She said sexual assault cases are less frequently documented, as fear of reprisals prevent victims from coming forward.
CBC News sent several emails to a special unit in Mexico’s national prosecutor’s office that is tasked with enforcing Mexico’s migration law, and punishing public servants who abuse migrants.
One official there referred requests for comment to a migration agency overseen by the country’s Interior Department.
The country’s former interior minister did acknowledge two years ago at a news conference that many migrants have been harassed, beaten and raped by officers.
The minister, Olga Sánchez Cordero, was responding to a question from a news outlet, Animal Politico, that has chronicled such abuses, and was asked why this keeps happening.
The journey
Migrants interviewed at the border say they left their countries for different reasons – violence, poverty, or in the case of several Russians, war.
Thousands have died on the route into the U.S.
“The summer is the worst,” said Mirza Monterroso, director at the Colibri Center, which works with medical examiners to identify remains in the desert and notify families.
She said unbearable heat, dehydration, rattlesnakes and mountain lions are leading causes of death, along with homicides.
For some, the trip takes a couple of days. Jairo’s family got a flight to Mexico City, another flight to Mexicali, and then a cab, before they were robbed near the border.
For others, it takes weeks. Mayely used buses, footpaths, a truck, and even a raft in Guatemala in a two-week journey from South America.
The struggle hardly ends there.
Pressure to halt the flow
Most asylum applications get rejected in the U.S. Cases can last years. To qualify for asylum, applicants have to prove they meet a key condition: fear of being harmed or persecuted for membership in a certain group.
President Joe Biden is now preparing a crackdown.
He faces political pressure to slow a record-smashing flow of irregular migration, with the U.S. trending toward more than two million such entries this year.
A new migration surge looms after May 11, with the expiry of a pandemic-era rule that made it easier to expel asylum claimants for public health reasons.
In response, the Biden administration is proposing new restrictions, including automatically expelling applicants who try entering the U.S. without first making an appointment using a notoriously glitchy app.
Meanwhile, the safety net in border areas is straining under current migration volumes.
The regional hospital in Yuma is demanding federal compensation for the $20 million it says it’s spent on care for undocumented migrants.
“It’s an unsustainable burden for us,” said Dr. Bob Trenschel, president of the Yuma Regional Medical Center.
He said that, in 2021, up to 20 per cent of baby deliveries in the hospital were to undocumented women, and he blames the federal administration for sending mixed messages to migrants about whether they’d be welcome.
The head of the local food bank likens it to an invasion. She said the surge in demand for social services during the pandemic was compounded by migration.
“What is our immigration policy?” said Shara Whitehead.
“Why aren’t we fixing that? Why aren’t people that have been in Congress for 50 years fixing that?”
Vigilantes in the desert
Up in the mountains, a few hours east of Yuma, men with AR-15s patrol the brush. They scour walking trails in search of illegal border-crossers.
Their leader drives between these trails in an old pickup with a bumper sticker that reads: “No one is coming. It is up to us.”
They’re vigilantes from Arizona Border Recon, a group profiled in the Academy Award-nominated documentary Cartel Land.
The group founder, Tim Foley, seeks out human footprints, and tends to motion-sensor cameras he’s installed to record the area.
He scowls at water bottles left in the desert by Good Samaritans. In his view, these are useful idiots assisting criminals: “Wingnuts.”
This is not like Yuma, Foley insists. This is rugged, remote wilderness, studded with skin-slicing thorn bushes, and the people crossing here, he says, aren’t run-of-the-mill asylum-seekers.
He likens Yuma to America’s front door. This, he says, is America’s back door, used by sex-traffickers, drug-runners, and people ineligible to enter because of criminal records.
“People who don’t wanna get caught [come this way],” he said. “Only bad guys come to your back window and sneak in…. These are bad guys.”
The area is littered with discarded bits of carpet that crossers use to cover their shoes and tracks.
A public sign off the main road warns: “Travel Caution: Smuggling and Illegal Immigration May Be Encountered In This Area.”
Foley brings home his cameras’ memory cards and, using a mouse, scans the video: “Coyote, rain, deer, cow…. And there you go!”
He’s just found footage of a dozen people wearing camouflage, carrying backpacks and walking in single file through a footpath into the U.S.
He believes these people are drug smugglers.
The Biden administration disputes that these are major drug-smuggling routes: it insists federal statistics prove the majority of fentanyl smuggled into the U.S. is actually carried by American citizens, in cars, through normal border checkpoints.
But that official line was called into question at a recent congressional hearing where the Border Patrol chief for this sector testified that his agents seized 700 pounds (318 kg) of fentanyl last year — enough to kill half the population of the United States — and just over half that fentanyl was intercepted between checkpoints.
Meaning, through trails like this.
“[It was] predominantly being backpacked across the border,” said Tuscon sector chief John Modlin.
The vigilantes themselves say they’ve intercepted shipments. Foley insists his team has seized, easily, a ton of drugs, and thwarted sex-trafficking cases.
One of those stories is corroborated by a companion of his, Hugo. A business owner from New York City who spends his holidays with the group, he says they apprehended a group of human smugglers transporting two sisters into the sex trade — and turned them over to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
In years of doing this work, Foley said he’s never been shot at. He said people usually just surrender and drop their cargo or run back toward Mexico.
Foley said he started doing this work after the 2008 financial crisis. He’d been making a decent living as a construction-crew supervisor, but left when work dried up and his salary collapsed.
He sold his home, his possessions, and now lives in ramshackle digs near the border, collecting donations, doing work he says the U.S. government should be doing.
He is deeply, bitterly anti-government. His scorn extends to the Border Patrol, which he insists, despite its members’ claims, has all the resources it needs.
He longs to see its union disbanded and its employees forced out of their vehicles and offices, required to camp in one-week shifts along these trails, doing what he does.
Oh – he was in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
In his view, that attack on the U.S. Capitol was less damaging than left-wing protests, and potentially just a preview of what’s coming here, in a country of heavily armed, angry citizens, millions of whom have combat experience.
Acts of kindness
Anger is just half the story. Spend any time in the border area, and you’ll hear of myriad acts of kindness toward migrants.
Like Fernando Quiroz. He’s a high-school wrestling coach and volunteer who brings food to migrants at the border encampment.
He said he’s happy people cross in Yuma, instead of deadlier places. And said, as the son of immigrants, that these people remind him of his family.
“I see my mother’s eyes [in them],” he said. “You see them when they reach this soil. They touch the ground. They still believe [in the American Dream].…
“I think our country has lost some of that compassion.”
Does he believe these migrants’ stories, about Mexican police? Santana prefaces his answer by saying his force has a good relationship with its Mexican colleagues.
He adds: “I’ve heard horror stories. Do I doubt them? No. These people seem very genuine.”
The migrants themselves describe acts of kindness along the route. Like the bus driver who waited for Carla, and the police officer who advised her on the safest path to cross.
The Colombian mother said, after her assault and robbery, a Mexican bus driver hugged her. He gave her money, as did other migrants, from Africa.
She said, in one instant, she witnessed the entire spectrum of human behaviour, from its worst to its best: “It was a very beautiful experience. And a very horrible one.”
A few days after crossing, one migrant emailed CBC News in a panic. Carla was urgently seeking advice on immigrating to Canada.
A few days after that, she emailed again. She’d been deported. After all this, after everything, she was back home in the country she fled.
Edited by Lisa Johnson