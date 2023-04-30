Stories of freshly suffered trauma spill forth from migrants as they arrive at a dusty encampment along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Some weep in recounting abuses they’ve just experienced in the last few days, like robberies, sexual assault, kidnappings, ransom.

And they voice disgust at one type of abuser: Mexican police officers.

Criminal gangs are notorious for atrocities against migrants but at this Arizona encampment, some expressed disbelief that the most merciless thugs they encountered appeared to include public employees in uniform.

“They robbed me. They took my money. And with their hands,” said one Colombian mother, describing being fondled by an officer.

“I experienced terrible, terrible things.”

She weeps as she tells that story, with her teenage daughter by her side, corroborating details. They declined to share their names, fearing for their safety.