The RCMP at the crossroads

A fleet of vehicles for the fledgling Surrey Police Service gathers dust in a windowless room in a hidden warehouse.

Parked side by side, the vehicles are all emblazoned with the SPS motto — Safer. Stronger. Together — and outfitted to hit the streets of the British Columbia city.

They just can’t respond to any calls yet. For now, they — along with the fate of Canada’s newest police force — remain in the dark.

“So we’re in this dilemma,” said Chief Constable Norm Lipinski, head of the Surrey Police.

“I strongly believe we will be here to stay, but we do have some challenges and people obviously are concerned about the uncertainty.”

That uncertainty is wrapped up in a battle between the city and the province.