Reed made an immediate impression on the field for the Roughriders, scoring the winning touchdown in his first game. He also rushed for the winning score in his first playoff game.

But off the field, Reed was questioning his decision to move to the Canadian Prairies.

“I discovered it wasn’t as tolerant as people made it out to be,” Reed said in his 2011 autobiography, George Reed: His Life and Times, co-written with John Chaput. “Being a Black man in Western Canada in the 1960s could be, to put it mildly, inconvenient.”

He said most teammates were supportive, but that didn’t mean everyone was equal. Some CFL players refused to shower at the same time as their Black teammates. Reed said that after one Roughrider practice, another Black player came out of the shower completely covered in white talcum powder.

“OK, can I play with you guys now? Am I white enough for you?” the player said.

Reed said Black players on other CFL teams would get prank calls from teammates pretending to be members of the KKK. One Calgary coach forbade Black players from bringing white dates to the team banquet, even though one Black player’s wife was white.

Reed also discovered subtler forms of racism. He laboured under an unspoken quota system capping the number of Black players to four or five per team, regardless of their talent. They were pitted against each other, knowing that a new arrival would mean a Black veteran would have to be let go.

Their status was tenuous, so they played through debilitating injuries. Reed, for example, played for two months on a broken tibia. “You never knew if you’d be able to stay and play. I needed to find a way to help and support my family,” he said.

Janelle Joseph, a University of Toronto professor and author of Race and Sport in Canada, said all Canadians can learn from Reed’s experience.

“Some white Canadians will be surprised to hear about this kind of racism, but most Blacks in Canada would be aware of discrimination in housing, employment and subtle racism in stores,” Joseph said in an email.

In 1965, Reed was named the CFL’s most outstanding player. He said people started treating him differently. He was given a membership at the Wascana Country Club, which at the time banned Black and Jewish golfers. Angie moved up from Seattle with their first child, Keith, after Reed finally found a place to live.

“If you were a somebody, they welcomed you,” he said. “I didn’t have a colour to them anymore. I guess I wasn’t Black in the traditional sense.”

In 1966, Reed helped bring Saskatchewan the first Grey Cup in its 56-year history. He was named the game’s most valuable player. He continued his torrid pace into the 1967 season, scoring 15 touchdowns and rushing for a then-record 1,471 yards.