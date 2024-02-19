Building Quebec’s rap scene is one thing. Taking it to the next level is another.

For one night, Quebec hip-hop took over the home of the Montreal Canadiens.
As a show venue, the Bell Centre is usually reserved for international superstars or Québécois darlings who operate well outside the boundaries of hip-hop culture.
Last November, however, a Quebec-based rap music label called 7ième Ciel records celebrated its 20th anniversary there by showcasing its large roster of hip-hop artists.
The event was a thunderous statement about the growing footprint of homegrown rap in Quebec.
In recent years, streams and YouTube views for many local rappers have exploded, and Quebec rappers have been increasingly present in local music festivals like Osheaga, Metro Metro and Francos de Montréal.
FREAKEY!, whose real name is Hans-Michael Dary-Nereus, is a producer who grew up in Montreal’s Saint-Léonard borough. He attributes the growth of the local scene in part to what he describes as the city’s “special sauce” — a unique culture and language among youths based on a harmonious blend that includes French, English, Haitian Creole and Arabic.
“Everyone can bring their sauce and mix it all together,” said the Haitian Quebecer, whose ear for music has earned him gold and platinum records and collaborations with big names like Don Tolliver, Lil Yachty and Famous Dex in the U.S., as well as European rappers like France’s PLK and Belgium’s Hamza.
Our slang is just different. We have a world of our own, for real. We speak English and French. We got it on lock in that aspect.
LISTEN | La Fève - Outro (prod. FREAKEY!)
Quebec rap has the makings of a full-fledged industry, but the province still has obvious limitations.
In terms of size, Quebec just can’t compare to American hip-hop hotbeds like New York and Atlanta or countries like France.
There are also questions about the willingness of Quebec society — most notably the media and the provincial government — to embrace this newest wave of artists.
Some of them feel like they need to leave the province to reach their full potential.
And despite its decades-long history, Quebec rap, especially francophone rap, is relatively new compared to American hip-hop.
Still, there’s no doubt that Rap québ, as it’s often called in French, has come a long way.
‘It ignited everything’
When hip-hop was still in its infancy during the 1980s, virtually no one in Montreal seemed interested in rapping in French, according to Hubert Mary Cherenfant, a veteran MC known as Dice B.
“It was all English,” said Dice B, who has been hosting Nuit Blanche, a weekly hip-hop radio show, for more than 30 years.
That trend began to change during the 1990s, thanks to acts like France’s MC Solaar and M.R.F, a Quebec-based group whose name stands for Mouvement rap francophone.
The commercial potential of rap in Quebec, especially francophone rap, became evident after the 1997 release of Dubmatique’s debut album La Force de Comprendre, which sold more than 100,000 copies and still stands as the one of the highest-selling rap albums in the province’s history.
“That was a bomb,” said Dice B. “It ignited everything. It changed the entire game.”
‘Fresh new vibes’
According to Dice B, Dubmatique’s success had record labels scrambling to find the province’s next rap star. But that appetite eventually died down.
For years, he said, it felt like Quebec rap was at a standstill, unable to go to the next level commercially in spite of the best efforts of artists who continued to lay the groundwork locally.
Idir Aissani, a music editor for the Bravo Musique label, uses historical references, describing the 2000s as the Middle Ages.
By contrast, he said the mid-2010s was a turning point like the “storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution.”
“That’s when we really felt the craze. We saw rappers getting millions of views. We felt a buzz,” said Aissani, who is also quick to point out the work that Quebec rap pioneers put in to build the local scene prior to that moment.
Around 2015, many artists catapulted their names without a record label’s backing, using the power of social media to build their brands.
“They put a battery in your back so you could go further,” said Dice B, referring to the power of record labels. “But with the internet, you could put your own battery in your back.”
Both Dice B and Aissani say Quebec’s growing diversity played a big role in the demand for rap music, including what’s produced locally.
“There are more of us [immigrants] and that makes for a bigger pool,” he said. “We see a bigger audience, so more streams, more money, more interest.”
In 2015, the rapper Nathaniel Huskinson, who performs in English as Nate Husser, also felt local rap was gaining momentum.
“Once people started coming up with things that were more original or as original as can be, just fresh new vibes, that’s when the shift really started happening.”
Since then, the number of rappers in Quebec seemed to multiply, with new artists eager to bring their own sauce to the game and make their mark.
Shailah L. Morris, who performs in English under the name SLM (pronounced “slim”), launched her career when the pandemic hit. She says women in the industry can find it hard to work with men who have ulterior motives or don’t take them seriously. But overall, she’s happy with how things have gone and is eager to “break that door down.”
“I felt like there was just a lack of Anglo female representation in the scene. And I kept wanting to hear a certain sound from somebody,” SLM said.
“Why not be the one to do it?”
The ‘identity barrier’
Raccoon, an artist from the Montreal borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, says many rap fans he grew up around had become accustomed to traditional media outlets in the province predominantly promoting white francophone rappers.
But many of the rappers that are part of this recent wave pushing Quebec’s rap scene forward are Black or of Maghrebi descent.
Their styles and relatable stories portrayed in their songs have been a breath of fresh air for Raccoon, Shamyr Daléus-Louis.
“To have rappers talk about this street in Saint-Léonard or that street in Saint-Michel or this other street in Rivière-des-Prairies, there were young people that really started getting more interested,” he said.
LISTEN | Raccoon - La fessée
Quebec rap has become more of a go-to option for younger hip-hop heads, but Raccoon says the art form’s relationship with Quebec’s broader public is very much a work in progress.
Whether it’s due to race or background, he says many rap artists in Quebec run into an “identity barrier” that gets in the way of getting promoted in traditional media.
Snoop Dogg, who is a former gang member, can hang out with [Martha Stewart] on a TV set and share good vibes. But here, if you went to jail, if you have a criminal background, it is a bit harder to accept what you do.
And when rappers do get into that spotlight, Raccoon says it’s clear that established media personalities still don’t take hip-hop culture seriously.
“It’s a question of stopping the clichés in the media when they talk about rap,” Raccoon said.
“In their minds, they think about a rapper and suddenly the host will want to put his hat to the side and try to make a caricature out of what we do.”
SLM agrees, saying she often bumps into people who “can’t openly celebrate hip-hop culture without being weird about it.”
“It’s almost like a mockery,” she said.
“It’s like you take it seriously but only when it’s at the advantage of entertaining you. It’s an actual art form and people are actually telling stories.”
In recent years, rappers in Quebec have been able to count on a growing number of popular online media outlets like ONZMTL and Rapolitik to showcase their art and tell their life stories.
Hip-hop and the Quebec government
If rappers’ relationships with local podcasters are strong, the same can’t be said when it comes to the Quebec government’s arts funding agency.
The Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec (CALQ) boasts an annual budget of more than $20 million for artist grants.
But the agency has faced criticism for its treatment of hip-hop culture.
When grant money is given to hip-hop projects, too much of it ends up in the hands of the same artists and labels, according to veteran Dice B. He refers to this group as “gatekeepers” — people who hog government resources, putting up-and-coming rappers at a disadvantage.
“The grants are everything here,” he said. “The industry doesn’t move if it doesn’t get the money.”
LISTEN | Dice B - Lundi
In an interview with CBC News, Céline Lavallée, the CALQ’s director of artist support, acknowledged that not enough grant money goes to hip-hop artists and the agency gets “relatively few submissions” from them.
Part of the solution, Lavallée says, is making sure more of the CALQ’s judges better understand hip-hop culture. In 2022, the CALQ put together a committee on hip-hop culture to help make funding more accessible to artists.
“There’s a belief that the CALQ is not for them, it’s for other types of artists and there’s no point in submitting an application,” Lavallée said.
We really wanted to work on this and make it a two-way street with us learning more about hip-hop arts and culture and the artists seeing us as allies that they can count on.
As for critics who claim it’s always the same people who receive grants, Lavallée says that’s one of the “biggest misconceptions.”
“After every evaluation, there are always people that receive grants for the first time,” she said.
Taking their talents beyond Quebec
Even with access to public funding, many local rappers end up taking their talents elsewhere.
Husser always felt Quebec was simply too small of a market and “not built” for English-speaking Black artists.
“How I look at it is I got cookies, I got chocolate cookies but ain’t nobody here trying to eat chocolate chip cookies, bro,” he said laughing.
They like motherf——-g vanilla cookies over here. I gotta go to where I know more people are going to buy chocolate chip cookies.
In 2021, Husser moved to Los Angeles.
“If I want to be big, I gotta play big,” said the rapper.
A little under four years into her career, SLM says she would like to remain in Montreal.
“But I also do feel like it’s definitely easier to get connected or well connected in places where you speak the same language as people,” she said.
“Does that mean you have to stay gone? Only time will tell.”
LISTEN | SLM - Just Like That
The allure of going overseas isn’t just for anglophone rappers.
With Quebec’s rap infrastructure still being built, some of the more popular francophone rappers are also looking to go to France to make a splash.
Aissani says making a living off rap music just by being widely known in Quebec is possible, but some artists are more likely to get those opportunities.
He says, for example, a rapper from the province’s Beauce region has a better chance of developing a large fan base across the province than a rapper from Montreal.
“Not all musical styles and not all rappers have the same development potential as those in the regions,” he said.
“The reality and the audience in the regions are not the same as in the Montreal area.”
While challenges remain, the progress from decades of groundwork is obvious and Quebec’s talent pool seems as deep as it’s ever been.
“The strength of our scene is our diversity. It’s the different styles that we have co-existing at the same time,” said Raccoon.
“It’s still kind of like a hidden gem,” said Husser.