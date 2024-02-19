Building Quebec’s rap scene is one thing. Taking it to the next level is another.

For one night, Quebec hip-hop took over the home of the Montreal Canadiens.

As a show venue, the Bell Centre is usually reserved for international superstars or Québécois darlings who operate well outside the boundaries of hip-hop culture.

Last November, however, a Quebec-based rap music label called 7ième Ciel records celebrated its 20th anniversary there by showcasing its large roster of hip-hop artists.

The event was a thunderous statement about the growing footprint of homegrown rap in Quebec.

In recent years, streams and YouTube views for many local rappers have exploded, and Quebec rappers have been increasingly present in local music festivals like Osheaga, Metro Metro and Francos de Montréal.